International luminaries to address Pakistan’s premier conference

KARACHI: International Conference on Experiential Learning (ICEL) 2017 is scheduled to be organised at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi from Oct 21 to Oct 22, 2017, titled “Invigorating Learning through Creativity and Innovation”.

Invited to this conference are prominent entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, heads of multinational companies, heads from the education sector, including medical, engineering and professional colleges and universities, and key figures from the social, health and development sectors.

Professional and value-adding conference tracks have been designed for this conference, including education, engineering, business management, media and health management. Besides participation from Pakistan’s top brass of corporate, educational and development sectors, this conference features concerned international experts from University of Malaga, University of Malaya, Coventry University and many other institutions.

In a message, IoBM President Talib Karim said that he was convinced that this conference will benefit students, faculty and the corporate sector. IoBM Executive Director Sabina Mohsin believed that this conference will prove not only professionals can resolve problems facing the modern industry but the contribution of academia is valuable and crucial in this regard.