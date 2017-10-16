'Missing' woman recovered

CHARSADDA: A woman believed to have been killed by her stepsons returned home, police sources said on Sunday. They said that, Naeema, wife of one Arab Din went missing on July 10 from Mandani locality along with her two minor daughters. Her husband registered first information report (FIR) at the Mandani Police Station. However, after six days of the incident locals recovered a body of a woman from a canal, which was buried when no one claimed it.

Later, the man told the police that the victim was his wife. The man and the victim's mother identified the body after police exhumed it. Arab Din nominated his sons Jamshed and Zarsheed in the murder case of his wife.

The police arrested both his sons who are languishing in the jail since then. However, Naeema was spotted in Tangi on Saturday and the police arrested the woman and shifted her to the police station for interrogation.