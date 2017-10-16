Amir Muqam accuses KP government of pre-poll rigging

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president and Advisor to Prime Minister, Amir Muqam, on Sunday said that those claiming to convert the Chief Minister's House into a university had turned it into 'election cell.' He alleged that the official resources were being utilised as pre-poll rigging for by-election on constituency NA-4. "And directives are being issued from the Chief Minister's House to government departments," he claimed.

However, he predicted that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would face crushing defeat in NA-4 despite using government resources. He was addressing a public meeting at Nasirpur near here where Kamran Sadiq of Awami National Party along with his supporters announced joining PML-N.

Amir Muqam said the PTI chief did not bother to offer condolence over the death of dozens of people due to dengue fever. "The provincial government has failed to control the spread of dengue virus in the province," he went on to add.

He said Imran Khan and PTI leaders' was limited to leveling allegations and cursing the opponents while its claims of change and development was just on Facebook as there was nothing on the ground. He asked Imran khan to explain from where he brought the money for Bus Rapid Transit project as he was criticising federal government for getting loan. Amir Muqam said the people of KP had realised that the PTI claim of change was just a slogan to fool the masses. "The people are now joining the PML-N owing to its development-oriented policies," Muqam said.