Netanyahu, Israeli police face off over graft probe

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli police faced off in a rare public dispute on Sunday over an intensifying graft probe that has led to speculation over whether he will eventually be forced from office.

Netanyahu late on Saturday lashed out at the police on his Facebook page over leaks to the Israeli media related to the graft investigation.

That prompted a stern response from the police, who have been probing gifts Netanyahu allegedly received from wealthy supporters as well as suspicions he sought a secret deal with the publisher of a top-selling newspaper.

His wife Sara has faced a separate investigation into alleged misuse of public funds. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has accused members of the Israeli media of seeking to force him out of office.

Israel’s Channel 2 television reported on Saturday night that the long-serving prime minister is to soon be questioned again by police as part of the investigation, prompting Netanyahu’s Facebook post.

"When he took office, the police chief made two important commitments: that there would be no more leaks and that the police will no longer make recommendations," he wrote, referring to reports that the police recommended to prosecutors his wife be indicted.

He said however that the "illegal leaks have become a tsunami", while mentioning by name a consultant employed by the police, Lior Horev.