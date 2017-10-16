‘Final phase’ of battle for Raqa as civilians flee under deal

AIN ISSA, Syria: US-backed forces announced on Sunday the "final phase" of the battle to retake Syria’s Raqa, after the city was evacuated except for foreign Islamic State group fighters and their families.

More than 3,000 civilians fled Raqa on Saturday night under an evacuation deal that left just a few hundred foreign IS fighters and some of their relatives in the handful of positions they still hold in their one-time Syrian stronghold.

Commanders said the way was now clear for a final assault by the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-Arab militia alliance that broke into Raqa in June and has since captured 90 percent of the city.

SDF spokesman Talal Sello said the 3,000 civilians had evacuated to areas controlled by the SDF under a deal negotiated between local officials from the Raqa Civil Council and Syrian IS fighters.

"Raqa is now empty of civilians who had been taken as human shields," he said. "Only 250 to 300 foreign terrorists who refused the deal and decided to stay and fight until the end remain in the city, and relatives of some members are with them," he said, without specifying the number of civilians.

Sello said a total of 275 Syrian IS fighters and family members had also left Jihadist-held parts of the city and were with SDF fighters. He declined to specify where those Jihadists and their families would go. With the deal’s implementation, the SDF announced what it said was the last phase of the fight to capture the city.

"We are now in the final phase of the battle for Raqa," Jihan Sheikh Ahmed, spokeswoman for the SDF’s Raqa campaign, told AFP. In a statement, the SDF said that the last phase of the fighting would "end the presence of the terrorist mercenaries inside the city". "The battle... will continue until the entire city is cleared of terrorists who refuse to surrender, including foreign terrorists."

There had been speculation for days about a deal to allow the SDF to capture the last parts of the city while preventing further civilian casualties. But there had been contradictory reports about whether the deal would allow foreign IS fighters to leave, something that has been strongly opposed by the US-led coalition supporting the SDF.