Allardyce rules out Scotland job

LONDON: Former England manager Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of contention to be the new Scotland coach.

Allardyce was one of the bookmakers’ favourites for the role after Gordon Strachan was dismissed on Thursday following Scotland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.Although Allardyce is out of work after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season, he isn’t interested in a return to international football.

“My parents and sister were all born in Scotland, I have heritage from there, there’s no doubt about that,” Allardyce told BBC 5 Live’s Sportsweek on Sunday.

Asked if the job interested him, he added: “Not at this moment in time because I’m enjoying not being involved at the front end of football at the moment. I think David Moyes would probably be my choice for that one. It’s very tempting, but no.”Malky Mackay has been placed in interim charge of Scotland.