Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Allardyce rules out Scotland job

Allardyce rules out Scotland job

LONDON: Former England manager Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of contention to be the new Scotland coach.

Allardyce was one of the bookmakers’ favourites for the role after Gordon Strachan was dismissed on Thursday following Scotland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.Although Allardyce is out of work after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season, he isn’t interested in a return to international football.

“My parents and sister were all born in Scotland, I have heritage from there, there’s no doubt about that,” Allardyce told BBC 5 Live’s Sportsweek on Sunday.

Asked if the job interested him, he added: “Not at this moment in time because I’m enjoying not being involved at the front end of football at the moment. I think David Moyes would probably be my choice for that one. It’s very tempting, but no.”Malky Mackay has been placed in interim charge of Scotland.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement