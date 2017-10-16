Aisam, Aqeel not happy with cash prize distribution

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top tennis players are not happy with the share they received from the cash prize of Rs500,000 announced by President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on winning the Davis Cup final.

Pakistan beat Thailand 3-2 in the Asia-Oceania Group-II final at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad to qualify for Group-I of the Davis Cup.

PTF president Salim Saifullah announced a cash prize of Rs500,000 for the team. “Our players worked very hard and PTF will make all-out efforts for promotion of tennis in the country,” he said.

The cash prize was equally distributed among the five members of the team: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, Mohammad Abid, and captain Mohammad Khalid.

“But Aisam and Aqeel are not happy with this distribution. Their stance is that they contributed more to the victory but the PTF is treating all players equally,” said a source. The source said that Aisam and Aqeel believe they are the ones who work hard in every tie and take all responsibility but at the time of reward the PTF treats all players equally.

“They believe that they deserved major share from the cash prize,” said the source. It is worth adding here that the pair of Shahzad and Abid lost the important doubles match in this tie. Aisam and Aqeel won their crucial singles matches to win the tie 3-2.

The final was decided on the last day when Aqeel won the last singles to help Pakistan register victory against Thailand. Aisam and Aqeel had won the first day singles. Aisam had lost his reverse singles match.