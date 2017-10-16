Rooney rescues Everton, Man City bulldoze Stoke

LONDON: Wayne Rooney came to Ronald Koeman’s rescue as the Everton striker’s last-gasp penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Everton boss Koeman was on the brink of another damaging defeat after Anthony Knockaert put Brighton ahead eight minutes from full-time at the Amex Stadium.But Brighton captain Bruno was penalised for fouling Dominic Calvert-Lewin in stoppage-time and Rooney stepped up to score the crucial equaliser.

“We are in a difficult situation but it’s one thing to come out of this and show fight like we did today,” Koeman said.“At least we got one point, a point well deserved. We were mostly the better team.

“My whole football life is pressure, if I don’t get pressure from outside I put pressure on myself.”While Koeman will be relieved to avoid a fifth defeat in Everton’s last six Premier League games, the Toffees once again looked poor for long periods and remain without an away win since January.

The under-fire Dutchman tried to solve Everton’s goalscoring problems by restoring Rooney to the attack, but until the penalty the former England captain hardly had a sniff of goal.Having soaked up Everton’s early pressure, Brighton became more adventurous and only a brave goal-line clearance from Michael Keane denied Lewis Dunk from six yards out.

In the second half, Everton right-back Mason Holgate darted into the penalty area and his fierce cross-shot was palmed away by Mathew Ryan.Koeman’s frustration turned to despair when Jose Izquierdo’s drive rebounded into the path of Knockaert, who smashed it past Jordan Pickford to give the hosts the lead in the 82nd minute.

But Bruno’s clumsy elbow into the neck of Calvert-Lewin in the penalty area earned Everton a reprieve as Rooney stepped up to roll in the spot-kick.Everton almost snatched a winner at the death but Ryan pulled off a fine double save to deny Kevin Mirallas.

On Saturday, Manchester City opened up a two-point lead over neighbours Manchester United thanks to another display of scintillating brilliance in a 7-2 thrashing of Stoke City.Pep Guardiola’s men became the first team to net 29 goals in their first eight league games of a top-flight campaign in England since Everton 1894-95 as some of their main title challengers faltered.

Their sixth consecutive league win moved them to 22 points with United on 20 and Tottenham Hotspur staying third on 17 after finally earning their first home win at Wembley Stadium, 1-0 over Bournemouth with a Christian Eriksen goal.

Sensation of the day came at Selhurst Park where Crystal Palace, hitherto without a goal and point to their name, downed champions Chelsea 2-1 with Wilfried Zaha, returning from injury, scoring a fine winner just before the break.

New manager Roy Hodgson celebrated his first win in charge as Palace finally got in the scoresheet - a Cesar Azpilicueta own goal had given them an early lead before Tiemoue Bakayoko equalised - after 731 minutes without a league goal.Arsenal were surprisingly toppled too as Watford came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win with a 71st-minute penalty from Troy Deeney and a stoppage-time strike from Tom Cleverley, which lifted the Hornets to the giddy heights of fourth on 15 points.

The shock defeats left fifth-placed Chelsea and Arsenal both nine points behind leaders City, whose current brand of kaleidoscopic football makes them favourites to regain the title they last won in 2014.Gabriel Jesus, with a brace, Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva all found the target in the demolition of Stoke with the side now looking like a proper Guardiola creation. —