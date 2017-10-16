Inam beats former world champion to win gold

Beach World Wrestling C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s star wrestler Mohammad Inam won gold medal in the Beach World Wrestling Championship in Dalyan, Turkey, on Sunday when he upstaged former world champion Pejman Fazlollah Tabar Naghrachi of Iran in the -90 kg freestyle competitions final.

It was a tough fight between the two seasoned grapplers, with Inam eventually triumphing 2-1. “It’s a great achievement,” Pakistan Wrestling Federation’s (PWF) secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ after the fantastic victory from Inam.

“This is for the first time that we have got two gold medals at the world level. Previously in 2007-2008 World Championships our wrestler Usman Majeed had won a silver medal,” Arshad added.

He said that it was right time for the government to support such talented wrestlers. “It would be a great step if the government encouraged our wrestlers,” Arshad said. The other day Inayatullah had claimed a gold medal in the -70kg cadet category of this championship.

Inam on Saturday took a superb start to his category’s freestyle competitions when he outgunned Carlos Roberto Quintana Orozlo of Mexico 4-0 in the first round to make it to the quarter-finals. And there he upstaged Petridis Christos of Greece 3-0. And in the semi-final, he defeated Pavlidid Theodosios of Greece 3-0 to set up a title clash with Pejman Fazlollah.