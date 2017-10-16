Symposium opens today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The five day International Symposium on Advanced Materials organised by National Centre for Physics and Institute of Space Technology begins from today (Monday) at National Centre for Physics, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.
This biennial event has become one of the prime international forums at which materials engineers and scientists can keep themselves up-to-date with recent technologies and new developments in advanced structural and functional materials.
Islamabad: The five day International Symposium on Advanced Materials organised by National Centre for Physics and Institute of Space Technology begins from today (Monday) at National Centre for Physics, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.
This biennial event has become one of the prime international forums at which materials engineers and scientists can keep themselves up-to-date with recent technologies and new developments in advanced structural and functional materials.
Comments