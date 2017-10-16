Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

October 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Symposium opens today

Symposium opens today

Islamabad: The five day International Symposium on Advanced Materials organised by National Centre for Physics and Institute of Space Technology begins from today (Monday) at National Centre for Physics, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

This biennial event has become one of the prime international forums at which materials engineers and scientists can keep themselves up-to-date with recent technologies and new developments in advanced structural and functional materials.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement