Mon October 16, 2017
Lahore

October 16, 2017

Subsidy on DAP fertiliser

Under the Khadam-e-Punjab Kissan Package, the provincial government is providing subsidy on DAP fertiliser to 5.2 million farmers in Punjab. According to a spokesman for Punjab Agriculture Dept, the subsidy would be provided in the form of vouchers sealed in bags of DAP fertiliser. Farmers will get subsidy of Rs 150 per voucher through. The subsidy is being provided to all registered farmers of the Kissan package. —

 

