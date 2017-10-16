tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Under the Khadam-e-Punjab Kissan Package, the provincial government is providing subsidy on DAP fertiliser to 5.2 million farmers in Punjab. According to a spokesman for Punjab Agriculture Dept, the subsidy would be provided in the form of vouchers sealed in bags of DAP fertiliser. Farmers will get subsidy of Rs 150 per voucher through. The subsidy is being provided to all registered farmers of the Kissan package. —
