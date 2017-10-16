Defects pointedout in economytrue: Shujaat

LAHORE :Pakistan Muslim League-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi have said national economy and security are integral part of each other, and rulers need not cry over defects being pointed out in the economy.

They expressed these views while talking to the PML-Q lawyers and workers’ delegations and responding to questions from the media at their residence on Sunday. Both the leaders said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pak Army spokesman ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor talked true and straight about national economy. Their statements are responsible and fully in national betterment and this is our people’s thinking, voice and sentiments, they added. They said improvement and defects in the economy directly affect the national security. “There is no doubt as to whatever the rulers are doing it only proves that they have not discarded devilish agenda of weakening the country and defaming the national institutions at international level. They enhanced friendship with Modi instead of national interests, weakened economy through record foreign and local loans, tried in vain to defame army and Supreme Court and also attacked Islamic ideological frontiers of the country,” they alleged. They said it is shameful that the World Bank refused to meet the finance minister of the government. They paid tributes to Pak Army Captain and jawans martyred in Kurram Agency.

JI: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has demanded that the electoral reforms must be ensured before the 2018 general elections in order to restore the masses confidence in the electoral process. Addressing the participants of the JI central workshop at Mansoora, Baloch called for entrusting law minister portfolio to some sincere person. Baloch said the people had lost confidence in the election system as the wealthy people were holding the entire elections hostage.