Ulema satisfied with Sana’s explanation

LAHORE :A delegation of prominent Ulema led by Ulema Council Punjab President Hafiz Muhammad Amjad accepted the explanation given by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah about his statement on Qadiyanis and they called the explanation satisfactory.

The delegation met Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan at 90 Shahra-e-Quaide-e-Azam. Pakistan Ulema Council Vice Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Shoaib ur Rehman Qasmi, International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Punjab President Moulana Ahmed Ali Nadeem, General Secretary Moulana Ilyas Farooqi, Moulana Qari Waqar Ahmed Usmani, Sheikhul Hadees, Moulana Qari Muhammad Nawas, Moulana Shah Nawaz Farooqi, Moulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Moulana Khalid Mahmood Serfarazi, Qari Muhammad Mushtaq and Hafiz Khazifa Usmani were also present on the occasion.

In a joint statement, they said that Rana Sanaullah was a true Muslim and a strong believer in the finality of Phophethood. They said that the TV interview was made controversial intentionally and the facts were also distorted in the print media. They said that the finality of Prophethood was a sensitive issue and it should not be politicised.

Talking to the delegation, the law minister said that Ulema who were close to him knew about his love for the Holy Prophet (SAW). He said that the issue raised with reference to the media programme emerged because of shortage of time due to which he could not fully explain his views on the topic. He said that without going into the depth of his stance, an attempt was made intently by a certain lobby to present his views without realising that it was a sin to malign anyone’s reputation.

He said that anyone who does not believe in the finality of Prophethood is not a Muslim. He said, “We call Christians and Sikhs our non-Muslim brothers, however, we cannot say this about Qadiyanis.” He said that the religious freedom given to non-Muslim minority in the constitution was not granted to Qadiyanis by declaring them non-Muslims. It was my true stance in the TV programme which was twisted by our political opponents and some negative people.”