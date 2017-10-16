Water supply to be affected for more than a day, says KWSB chief

Water supply to Karachi would be adversely affected for almost two days starting Monday (today), according to the chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

A day earlier, the KWSB had issued a statement warning citizens of an imminent suspension in water supply from the Gharo and Dhabeji plants from 6am to 6pm on Monday. The suspension would be because power supply to these plants would be stopped due to development work being carried out by the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

However, KWSB chief Hashim Raza Zaidi spoke to The News on Sunday and explained that the fallout of the power suspension would last for more than a day. “The suspension of power supply itself will be for 12 hours. However, it will take us around 24 hours more to restore electricity and water supply to fully capacity,” he stated.

Zaidi added that the NTDC wanted to conducted the exercise 15 days earlier but the KWSB, in light of a met office advisory regarding the high temperatures experienced in Karachi this past week, had requested that it be rescheduled.