Lecturers protest proposed BoGs for colleges

NOWSHERA: The professors and lecturers on Saturday staged a protest against the proposed Board of Governors (BoGs) for the state-run colleges and blocked a road.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the decision and favour of their demands, the protesting lecturers gathered at Shubra Chowk and blocked it for traffic.

Professor Sabz Ali Khan Marwat, Prof Hameed Afridi and others were leading the protesters. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sabz Ali Khan and others rejected the BoG for colleges and termed it anti-education policy, which they said, would deprive poor students of their right to education.

They said that the formation of BoGs was neither in favour of students nor college lecturers as it would change the status of lecturers and result in increase in tuition and other fees, which would make the education expensive.