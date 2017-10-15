132kv gridstation inaugurated

MANSEHRA: Minister for Haj and Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has inaugurated 132 KV gridstation with an estimated cost of Rs336 million in Garhi Habibullah.

“Our government is striving hard to overcome energy crisis in the country. This gridstation would address power outages and low voltages in Garhi Habibullah and its suburbs,” Sardar Yousaf said at the inaugural ceremony.

District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam and representatives of local government were also present on the occasion.

Sardar Yousaf said that gridstation would be completed in 18 months as all necessary requirements and funding was already completed.