Seminar on International White Cane Day marked

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a seminar informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a 2.2 million population of the disabled persons who also included over 2,83,000 blind.

The seminar was organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blind Association in connection with the International White Cane Day at the Peshawar Press Club on Saturday.

The seminar was also informed that the day was observed in accordance with the UN Charter to raise awareness about the well-being of the blind persons in the society.

It was informed that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) around 10 percent or 20 million persons in the country are disabled who also included 2,83,000 blind. About 82,000 of the blind are children who need special attention of the society and those at the helm of affairs.