Country needs honest leadership, says CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the country could not make progress until honest and dedicated leaderships was elected to the government.

Speaking at a public meeting in Usmanabad area in Pabbi tehsil, he said that the ‘deal’ between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) damaged the country’s economy.

He said the leaders of the two parties had purchased properties abroad and did not care for the troubles of the people. He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari committed huge corruption and shifted the ill-gotten money abroad.

The chief minister said that the Awami National Party (ANP) leaders should thank the PTI as the party-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government restored peace and Asfandyar Wali and Mian Iftikhar can go anywhere without any security concern and hold public meetings which they could not do in their own party-led government in the province.

Pervez Khattak said the ANP leadership was confined to their houses in their own government and cannot hold any public meeting.

He also criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his efforts to revive the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), asking what the services the previous government of the religio-politico parties alliance did to Islam that he (Fazl) was trying to revive the platform again.

He enumerated the ‘achievements’ of the PTI-led provincial government in health, education, changing old thana and patwar system and bringing reforms in others government departments.

He said the future belonged to PTI and hoped the party would win the next general election and form government all the provinces and Centre.

On the occasion, activists of other political parties announced joining the PTI.