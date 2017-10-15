Drugs seized, two held in Orakzai

HANGU: The officials of the Levies force on Saturday seized 11 kilograms of hashish and arrested two alleged drug-traffickers during checking at the Boya Checkpost in lower parts of Orakzai Agency, official sources said.

They said that the Levies personnel signaled a vehicle to stop at Boya Checkpost in Orakzai Agency.

The said the officials recovered 11kg of hashish concealed in the secret cavities of the vehicle. The drugs were being smuggled from Orakzai Agency to Kohat, the sources said.

The law-enforcers also arrested the drug-traffickers identified as Quwat Ali and Basit Ali and registered a case against the accused.