1 more die of dengue in KP

PESHAWAR: The death toll from dengue fever in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hit 55, as another patient died here on Saturday.

According to details shared by the Dengue Response Unit of provincial health department, one Maryam Bibi, 25, and resident of Sufaid Dheri in the provincial capital died of the virus at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

She was admitted to the hospital on October 12 and was under treatment since then at the facility.

Officials of the Dengue Response Unit said that the test of 1,574 patients were carried out in various hospitals in the province on Saturday out of which 455 more tested positive for the fever across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They said that 128 patients were discharged after recovery while the number of patients admitted to various hospitals in the province was 438.