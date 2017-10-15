IT teachers seek regularisation of services

PESHAWAR: The information technology teachers and lab in-charges have urged the government to release their salaries and regularise their services.

Through a statement issued here on Friday, president of the IT teachers association Baseerullah Khattak said the government appointed 2,500 IT teachers and lab in-charges through the National Testing Service in 2014.

He said the posts had been sanctioned in July 2015 by the Finance Department. The government established 1,395 IT labs in schools across the province.

The office-bearer said the contract of the IT teachers and lab in-charges expired on June 30, this year, which had not been renewed.

It is worth mentioning here that the IT teachers and in-charges have been working for three months without receiving salaries.

Baseerullah Khattak said most of the individuals landed IT teacher and lab in-charge jobs after quitting other jobs. He said several of them had now become overage and couldn’t apply for other positions.

The office-bearer said the previous government regularised the services of the IT teachers and lab in-charge appointed in 2004 on project basis in 2009.

He said the government had regularised project employees in the Health and Irrigation departments. However, despite availability of sanctioned posts, he claimed, the government was reluctant to regularise the services of IT teachers.