Demolition of wedding hall in historical Gor Khatri starts

Heritage lovers heave sigh of relief

PESHAWAR: The heritage lovers heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday as the authorities at long last complied with the court orders and started demolishing a wedding hall, which had been constructed inside the Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex.

Gor Khatri is located in the heart of the Peshawar city. It is rightly considered the cultural landmark of Peshawar as the excavation therein in three phases determined the historical profile of the city. It said Peshawar is 2,600 years-old.

But the City fathers running the Municipal Corporation Peshawar (MCP) affairs in early 1980s erected the commercial building on the Gor Khatri land. The culture-lovers opposed the move but in vain. There were efforts by the conscientious citizens to have this monstrous structure knocked down but a powerful mafia drawing cash benefits from the building continued to fail them by resorting to various means.

Of late, new laws were enacted to protect archaeological sites and ancient buildings. The Archaeology Department subsequently launched efforts afresh to secure Gor Khatri and get rid of the illegal constructions made there from time to time.

The civil society members protest over the years was crowned with a victory recently when the court ordered demolition of the wedding hall in Gor Khatri. The chief minister gave full support to the orders subsequently by issuing the directives.

But there were hurdles by the Local Government Department which owned the wedding hall building. Despite all efforts and court orders the department was not ready to demolish the commercial building.

Sources told The News that the main credit for launching the action to remove the misshapen wedding hall went to Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan. They said Director of Archaeology Dr Abdul Samad had had a long meeting with chief secretary. The director shared with the chief secretary major issues of the Archaeology Department and implementation of the Antiquities Act 2016.

“A series of decisions were made. These included demolition of this eyesore wedding hall as well. Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam was directed to complete the task. He launched a prompt action,” said an official privy to the meeting.

A visit to the site showed that the demolition work was going on smoothly. There were a group people observing the demolition with satisfaction. “I am happy to see this grotesque structure being pulled down. I have fond memories of my childhood attached to Gor Khatri. My family home was situated nearby and my schools were in the same locale. Gor Khatri would always attract me 40 years back. But this commercial building became an eyesore. It was like a crow among the pigeons. Thank God we are getting rid of it now,” said Aftab Ahmad Awan, a cultural journalist.

Dr Salahuddin, a cultural activist and Hindko language writer, fully backed the efforts to restore Gor Khatri to its pristine shape. He said there is a change for the better when various government departments work in coordination.

“Of course, efforts of Director Archaeology Dr Abdul Samad and support by District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan have sent out a strong message that the Antiquities Act is serious about protecting heritage. Despite the fact that the wedding hall is public utility, it was decided to demolish the structure because heritage is a priority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Sikandar Hayat, a poet and writer from old quarters of Peshawar city. He believed this initiative points to implementation of Antiquities Act and a good start to the much-awaited Heritage Trail Project.

A heritage expert, Dr Ali Jan, said the demolition of the wedding hall had remained longstanding demand of citizens of Peshawar. “It is painful to see mushrooming encroachments on every heritage site. Brick by brick, much of Peshawar’s history has been erased in the last few decades. Unfortunately, awareness about heritage preservation and implementation of heritage laws is weak in Pakistan,” said the expert.

He said ordinary citizens and law enforcement agencies must know that now there was a law by the name of KP Antiquities Act 2016, which has been enforced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to safeguard archaeological and cultural heritage.

Dr Ali Jan said that Section 53 of the act deals specifically with removal of encroachments from any demarcated area of a protected antiquity.

Moreover, Section 55 of the law, he elaborated, strictly forbids any development plan or scheme within 200 feet of a heritage property without first obtaining approval from the Directorate of Archaeology & Museums.

Citing the example of the 17th century Masjid Mahabat Khan, he said the previous governments and the public were equally to be blamed because over the years the market forces and land grabbers were allowed to encroach upon historic structure from every side. “Sadly, today this mosque is only a shadow of its former glory,” he added.