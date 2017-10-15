Foreigners to search for operator when you bring CPEC: Saad

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said: “when you will bring CPEC to Pakistan, the ‘foreigners’ will also search for the operator.”

Commenting on the US defence secretary's statement that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through a disputed territory, Saad said the United States shouldn’t issue any statements on CPEC.

“CPEC is a very important

project which doesn’t suit India but let me say this project would continue at every cost,” he added.

Addressing a ceremony, Saad said Pakistan would not listen to the “do more” rhetoric of the US and urged the world power to change its policies towards the South Asian region. The minister said the US should focus on its own house and avoid dictating Pakistan. “We are cleaning up the mess created by the US in Pakistan and the region during the last several decades due to which thousands of Pakistanis, including the armed forces personnel, have lost their lives,” he said.

Elaborating on the relationship of Pakistan with China and US, the minister explained that the former doesn’t intervene in our domestic affairs and foreign polices whereas the latter does. Saad also noted that the condition of the country was not as bad as being painted all over the world. He said a few persons wouldn’t decide the future of Pakistan behind closed doors rather the people of Pakistan were to make decision through their right to vote. “We have to protect our votes because with its power we decide the future of the country,” said Saad and added that Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid were the puppets of anti-democracy forces.

The federal minister said it was being stated that politicians were thieves, dacoits “but let me tell you bad people are everywhere and in every institution”. In a reference to disqualification of former PM Nawaz Sharif, Saad said popular leadership always suffered from this to take the country forward. “We shouldn’t lose hope because of conspiracies as we have to take this country forward”. The minister said despite many shortcomings, Pakistan still had a functioning strong judiciary and it also had one of the best army's in the world.