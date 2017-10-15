Sun October 15, 2017
MR
Monitoring Report
October 15, 2017

One civilian martyred, five injured in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: One civilian was martyred and five others, including four children, were injured due to unprovoked Indian firing targeting civil population in Nakyal Sector across the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyred civilian was identified as eight-year-old Saad, son of Khalil. The injured included 15-year-old Quratul Ain, 14-year-old Hamayun Kabir, 10-year-old Mohaiul Islam, six-year-old Aiqa Ramazan and 45-year-old Sikander Hussain. The injured were admitted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Nakyal.

Besides indiscriminately targeting civilian population in Tetrinote, Manwa, Satwal and Balakot villages, the Indian army also targeted Rawalakot, Poonch crossing point (RPCP) and the visitors remained stranded there on Friday.  The Pakistan Army responded the enemy fire in a professional and befitting manner and silenced the enemy guns and caused considerable damage to the posts carrying out fire.

The ISPR said targeting civilians will not deter Kashmiri people from their just struggle against the Indian oppression.

