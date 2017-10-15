Govts failed to deliver were sent home by people: PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Saturday the authority of formation of the government should rest with the masses, as people sent packing home the governments which failed to deliver, while in future also they will decide as to who will form the next government in the country.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan International Bulk Terminal at Port Qasim and later during his visit to the Fauji Oil Terminal and Distribution Company Ltd. “The right to decide (on govt formation) should remain with the masses as people alone will decide who stays in power and who does not,” said the PM.

Abbasi said all the issues would be resolved through democracy, as he hoped that democracy will flourish in the country despite all the challenges. “We should get together to tackle these challenges,” he said. He said the country could never progress without democracy as the nation failed to see development during dictatorships. He said there were certainly faults and weaknesses in the democratic setup which would however only improve as the process continues to move forward.

He said the present government is the first one in the country, which launched development projects and got them completed within its own tenure. The PM said previously it had become the norm that one government would announce a project which would continue to be developed during the tenures of four to five successive governments. He cited the example of Lowari Tunnel which was started 45 years ago by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto but it was completed by Nawaz Sharif with a cost of Rs 28 billion. “It is the PML-N government which is used to putting money in the pockets of the people instead of stealing it away,” he said.

He said when Pakistan Muslim League-N came into power we were confronted with severe load shedding and we promised to overcome the energy crisis. “Today, the energy crisis has not just ended but we are also progressing towards self-reliance in the energy sector,” he said. Abbasi said the present government during the last four years had generated 10,000 MWs of electricity as it had solved the electricity issues for the future as well.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor project served is the guarantor of country's development as never before Pakistan has witnessed investment at such a large scale. The PM said that

the government started building network of roads and motorways across the country spread over thousands of kilometers. He announced that the motorway sections being built from Karachi to Sukkur and later from Sukkur to Multan would be completed by next year.

He said with the blessings of God every consumer in the country was getting gas supply and he announced that by December we will have self sufficiency in the gas sector too, and everybody will be able to get gas in accordance with his demands. He praised the work being done by Port Qasim Authority in completing the construction of LNG storage Terminal.

While chairing a meeting at the Governor House to review mega development projects of the city, PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed serious concern over environmental hazards in Karachi and at its harbours. He directed the authorities to take steps on immediate basis to resolve this issue and come up with feasible recommendations. The meeting was attended among others by Federal Ports and Shipping Minister Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, State Minister Ports and Shipping Chaudhry Jaffer Iqbal, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Sindh chief secretary, chairmen of Karachi Port Trust, and Port Qasim Authority.

The PM was briefed that up to 97 per cent work had been completed on the leftover portion of Lyari Expressway as its north-bound section would be functional by the end of the current year. The first phase of K-IV Bulk Water Scheme for Karachi would also be completed by next year. He was told that the Green Line section of Bus Rapid Transit Service would be completed within the current financial year. The prime minister emphasized that all the stakeholders should work in a harmony for early completion of the projects.

He said the federal government would continue to release funds for completion of these projects. He said all the obstacles towards their should be removed through mutual consultations among the stakeholders. He said the present situation of lack of coordination among the stake holders should come to an end. He appreciated that the federal, provincial, and local governments were ready to sit together for implementing a planned strategy for civic development in Karachi.