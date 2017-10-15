Khursheed foresees a lot of trouble, tries to avert clash

SUKKUR: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah has said the army chief has every right to comment on the economy and if General Qamar Javed Bajwa has any misperceptions on this count, then the government should give him briefing. "I am foreseeing a lot of trouble in the country and the PPP was doing its best to defuse the crisis," he said while talking to media men in Rohri.

He said the Army chief has every right to make comment on the national economy. The leader of the opposition said that he does not agree with Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal for stopping the army from commenting on the issue. Every citizen has right to comment on economy. The Army chief is the commander in chief of the armed forces. If the national economy is strong then the country's defence will be secure and resultantly we will be strong, Khursheed said. A weak nation and a weak economy will weaken our strong army, he remarked.

I advise the PML-N and all those who want confrontation to avoid clash as that is not in the interest of democracy and the country, he underlined. Khursheed Shah said institutional clash is not only

dangerous for the country, but also bad for the institutions. Warning against confrontation, the leader of the opposition said institutions weaken due to conflicts with one another and ultimately the political process suffers. If democracy continues, then country will become prosperous within 20 years, he added. He said we already have high unemployment in Pakistan due to lack of development in the country. He said the politics of leveling accusations towards one another should now come to an end. Khursheed Shah said he and his party are endeavoring to avert a clash of institutions.

Referring to the police-lawyers clash at the Islamabad Judicial Complex, Khursheed Shah termed it an eye opener for those who understand issues.

He said that the issue of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat (SAW) in the backdrop of "Halafnama" was resolved by parliament, but then but Capt (retd) Safdar stirred another controversy, which seriously complicated the situation, he remarked. He said that the PPP had resolved the issue of Khatm-e-Nabuwat (SAW) in the 1973 Constitution. Shah advised the ulema and politicians to carefully handle the sensitive issue and refrain from making sensitive and harsh comments.