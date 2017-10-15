COAS visits UAE for second time this year

COAS meets Dubai ruler

DUBAI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met United Arab Emirates' Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday.

The meeting was held at Zabeel Palace in Dubai where they discussed relations between Pakistan and the UAE and various issues pertaining to the military and the current situation in the region.

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad, Deputy Ruler of Dubai Shaikh Maktoum bin Mohammad and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammad were also present.

The UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Muhammad Gargash also attended the meeting. It is the second visit of Pakistan's Army chief to the UAE this year.

The UAE official news agency WAM reported that Shaikh Mohammad praised the constructive role of Pakistanis living in the UAE and their effective contribution to the march of development in the country. General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked Shaikh Mohammad for humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE to the Pakistani people and highly valued development projects implemented in Pakistan in line with the directives of UAE President Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also lauded the impressive development experienced by the UAE in all domains specially economic and cultural growth, thanks to its wise leadership and its balanced policies regionally and internationally.

Many defence analysts in Pakistan believe that the relations between Pakistan and the UAE are in turbulent phase since Pakistan chose not to vote in favour of Dubai for Expo 2020, the world's biggest exhibition.

And the historical fraternal relations became more complicated when Pakistan's Parliament rebuffed a Saudi request for military participation in its offensive against Yemeni Houthi rebels, analysts assume. Talking to The News, diplomatic officials expressed hope that General Bajwa's visit would help reduce stress and anxiety among Pakistan and Arab countries.