Trump acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has once again acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to curb terrorism and appreciated its willingness to collaborate with his administration.

"I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts," the president said in a tweet, a day after two foreign nationals along with their three children were rescued by the Pakistan Army.

Referring to the rescue mission carried out with the help of American intelligence, Trump said his country is "starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its government."

This is the second time that the president has expressed gratitude. The relationship had gone sour after Trump announced his South Asia policy last month in which he had threatened Pakistan of consequences.

The day the foreign nationals were freed, Trump had appeared before the media to thank Pakistan for the collaboration. He had defined it as a "positive moment for our country's relationship with Pakistan," adding that the Pakistani government's cooperation is a sign that it is honouring America's wishes for it to do more to provide security in the region."

Giving credit to his approach towards South Asia, the president said that Pakistan was now starting to have a real relationship. "They are starting to respect the United States of America again," he said thanking the Pakistani leadership.

Meanwhile, the State Department spokesperson also emphasised the US administration's new take on Pakistan's collaboration, saying that it was grateful to the government of Pakistan. "Without their assistance, this would not have been made possible. It was critical, and we will certainly not forget that," the spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

Being more realistic on the different approaches that the two countries carry, she said, "We have certainly had points where that relationship has had some challenges. That relationship is not going to just turn around overnight, but this is a terrific step in the right direction."