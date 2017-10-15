Nothing against Constitution to happen: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday maintained that nothing unconstitutional will happen, as there was no threat to democracy from the Pakistan Army and it could face threat by non-fulfillment of people’s aspirations and democratic requirements.

He said the armed forces would continue to perform their duties as per the Constitution and law as and when required. The DG ISPR said there is a need for stability in the country and the government should continue along with an established democratic procedure. “I have to say this because there are rumours about de facto martial law and establishment of technocrat government in the country,” he said, adding that no technocrat government was coming in the country.

He said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has also maintained that there was no threat to democracy and nothing would be done which is against the law and the Constitution. “If this impression can be neutralised then the army chief had also stated on many occasions that there is no threat to democracy,” he said.

“The Pakistan Army is working closely with all the institutions within the law and Constitution and there needs to be no apprehensions or fears,” he said, adding that no institution could work in isolation.

To a question about civilian supremacy, he said, “There is civilian supremacy in the country. Who appoints army chief and naval chief, who sanctions to depute Rangers in a province and accord approval to Rah-e-Rast and other operations,” he questioned, and stated that the Army takes no decision rather it is the head of state and the elected government that take decisions.

Responding to a question about comments of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Asif Ghafoor said he was disappointed with his statement firstly as a soldier and then as a civilian of Pakistan. The DG ISPR while running a video clip of his statement said he never stated that the country’s economy was unstable or it had fallen, explaining that both economy and security were co-related. “If economy is not good then security will not be good,” he said. He maintained that there was nothing objectionable in what he said and he stood by his words. “What I

said was within the constitutional framework in which every citizen of Pakistan has the right to express his opinion with responsibility,” he said.

Asif Ghafoor pointed out that whatever he says, he says as the Army spokesman and it is not his personal opinion. “What I say with regard to economy was outcome of the seminar on economy held in Karachi which was also attended by leading economists, business community and ex-governor State Bank of Pakistan,” he said.

When asked the Pakistan Army started debate on state of economy, the Army spokesman said they did not start the debate. He said many interactive sessions and seminars are being held regularly where discussions on economy take place. He pointed out that there are reports that 39 percent tax generation targets were achieved out of which only 5 percent were direct and 95 percent indirect taxes which include 60 percent being paid by the government employees and 40 percent by the private sector. He said the army chief following his keynote address held an interactive session during which he said that people should pay taxes. He pointed out that vital decisions like on internal security would be compromised if the country has borrowed economy. “If we have self-sustained economy then our decisions relating to internal security will be more independent. These two things cannot be de-linked,” he said.

To another question, the DG ISPR said there could be no country in the world where there is no difference of opinion. “But when there is question of security then we all are one here in Pakistan,” he said.

About regional security situation, the Army spokesman said there was no more room to 'do more' in the fight against terrorism at the behest of other countries. Asif Ghafoor said the armed forces have done a lot in Pakistan and “will do more for the motherland in collaboration with our institutions” but there is “no more room to do more” for other countries. "Pakistan has done a lot to improve its security situation in the past 15 years, especially during the past eight years," he said.

"Only trust-based relations with the international community can take us forward," he said, adding, "If we have to move towards enduring peace and stability, only cooperation can take us forward."

Talking about the recently conducted intelligence-based operation which resulted in the rescue and safe recovery of the Canadian-American couple, along with their children, Asif Ghafoor said better intelligence sharing and cooperation can ensure better security. The DG ISPR said a call was received by the American ambassador at 4:10pm, informing the GHQ that the family was being transferred to Pakistan. “On the information we received, we sent our troops and used surveillance means to detect the vehicles transporting the hostages,” he said.

Asif Ghafoor said the Army has a very heavy presence in the area "but obviously we don’t cover every inch". "We traced the two cars and cordoned them and fired on their vehicle. Our first priority was that the captives are brought out safely and wanted to isolate the captives and the terrorists so that the captives remain safe." He added that the objective was to ensure the terrorists, a driver and three gunmen, don't fire on the hostages. "Personnel of the ISI and the Army came between the captives and the fleeing terrorists so they could shield the hostages from gunfire. There is an Afghan refugee camp nearby, and the terrorists fled to it." "We have been saying repeatedly that the Afghan refugees need to be sent back. It is difficult for us to distinguish between a terrorist and a refugee in such situations," he said.

After detailing the rescue operation, the Army spokesman played a clip of Joshua Boyle, one of the rescued hostage, who praised the professional conduct of the men who saved him and his family and also thanked the Pakistan Army and the government for ensuring his family's safety during the rescue operation. "It was incredibly professional and we thank the Pakistanis who rescued us," said Boyle in the video clip.

"It was tremendously professional and they took every effort to safeguard us. The car was riddled with bullets, the ISI and Army came in between us and the terrorists. There are good Muslims and those who are not Muslims. These terrorists are guided by external agendas," added the rescued Canadian. "In the five years that we were held captive, we saw no presence of Afghan soldiers and there are areas in the country where there is no government presence. Pakistanis are doing everything to help the problem. Western media will look at Pakistan a bit different now, the country is on the frontline of the war against terrorism," he said.

The Army spokesman, referring to the statement issued by President Donald Trump after the rescue, said, "You have seen the results and you also saw Trump's statement. We feel happy that there is a level of trust and confidence that the US leadership has shown in Pakistan and Pakistan's security forces." He added, "We take it as a good start, and if a trust-based relationship continues, there will be positive results."

To a question, Asif Ghafoor said the Afghan war could not be won without Pakistan. "We need to cooperate in ways that are mutually beneficial. Engagement builds trust. You can have apprehensions, which could be debated about but security cooperation is ongoing and will continue," he said.

In response to a question regarding Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's statement about joint operations between US and Pakistani forces against the Haqqani network, the DG ISPR said there is no concept of a joint operation on Pakistani soil. "In military terminology, a joint operation means forces of both countries conduct an operation. There is no question of it. Full stop," he said. "There has never been and never will be any joint operation on Pakistani soil," he said.