Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiris, cop also killed

ISLAMABAD/HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district in occupied Kashmir on Saturday. The troops killed the youth during a siege and search operation in Litter area of the district. The operation is still going on, KMS reported.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets and started forceful demonstrations against the operation. Raising high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, the protesters pelted the Indian forces with stones.

Indian forces in held Kashmir said they had killed a top commander of a militant group after a fierce gunfight, that sparked violent protests.

The gunfight is the latest in a string of deadly shootouts between Indian forces and Kashmiri freedom-fighters during an upsurge in freedom movement in the held Valley, where local groups have for years demanded that the region be merged with Pakistan.

The freedom movement commander, named as Waseem Shah of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was martyred after soldiers and special police forces acting on a tip-off surrounded the southern village of Litter.

“In the ensuing gun battle the LeT commander and his bodyguard were killed,” a police officer said.

Hundreds of local people took to the streets as news of the deaths spread, with some protesters pelting government forces with stones and shouting slogans for Kashmir’s independence from Indian rule.

“One man died on way to hospital after he was hit with a bullet,” another police officer said, adding that at least 15 others were wounded during the clashes.

Hours after Saturday’s gunbattle, freedom movement commanders attacked a police convoy in Kulgam area, leaving one policeman dead.

“Reportedly three militants attacked. We retaliated. Our driver received a hit and later succumbed to injuries,” inspector general of police, Munir Ahmed Khan said. The area was cordoned off as authorities searched for the attackers, Khan said.