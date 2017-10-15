FIR registered against FIA SHO

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered an FIR against its Special Investigation Unit (SIU) SHO on charges of corruption and corrupt practices, The News has learnt.

The FIR, 27/17, has been registered at FIA’s Islamabad Zone under various Sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) after FIA Director Maqsood-ul-Hassan conducted an inquiry against the accused for allegedly taking graft of Rs 3.5 million to Rs 4 million from a party under probe by the SIU.

When contacted by this correspondent on Saturday, FIA Director General Bashir Memon said during the inquiry, charges against SHO have been proved and an FIR registered against him and his accomplices.

“I will not only serve a show-cause notice to him but will also charge sheet him for his crimes,” the DG said, adding, three different FIRs; one in Peshawar, one in Karachi and this one in Islamabad, have been registered against FIA officials since he took charge a few weeks back. “I will put the house of FIA in order,” he said.

FIA Islamabad Director Shakeel Durrani said efforts were made to arrest the accused person but to no avail. However, the director said the accused would be held soon.