‘PU to eliminate negative elements’

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir has said PU has completed 135 years of its establishment and time has come to eliminate negative elements from university and put it on the road to excellence.

He was addressing the first graduation ceremony of Institute of Social and Cultural Studies’ (ISCS) on Saturday. Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Dean and ISCS Director Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Sociologist Dr Anwar, Department of Public Health Chairperson Dr Rubina Zakar, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Dr Zafar said the government had recognized the importance of sociology and there were a lot of opportunities for the students to excel in their career. He said Prof Zakria Zakar contributed in academic excellence of the department and university.

Prof Dr Zakria Zakar congratulated the parents of the students terming them the “real winners” of the credit. In all the departments of sociology, in varsities across the province, 90 percent of faculty members had been students of ISCS, he said.

110 degrees were awarded to the students of BS-Honors Sociology session 2013-17 and medals were also distributed among position holders.