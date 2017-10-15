Sun October 15, 2017
National

October 15, 2017

LG reps seek probe into embezzlement of funds

MANSEHRA: The Torghar District Council demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
government to initiate an inquiry into embezzlement of Rs210 million, meant for the survivor families of earthquake in 2015.

The council met with its convener Said Nawab Gul in the chair.

“The funds of Rs 210 million, which were approved
for the financial assistance
of 6000 families affected
by earthquake in 2015,
have been embezzled. We want the government to initiate
an inquiry into the matter,”
said Sahib Anwar,
a councillor.

The council also passed two more resolutions one of them seeking the disqualification of three councillors who were absent from three consecutive sessions.

District Nazim Dilroz Khan also moved a resolution in the council seeking disqualification of three councilors.

According to him, they remained absent from five sessions consecutively and were liable to be disqualified
by election commission of
Pakistan.

