Seven booked for torturing to death schoolteacher

MULTAN: The Lodhran police on Saturday booked seven people for allegedly torturing to death a young schoolteacher.

Tauqir Nawaz’s mother in her application stated that her son Muhammad Iqbal, 22, was a teacher in a private school.

She said that her son received a phone call on October 7 and the caller asked Iqbal to come out from his house for some work.

The complainant said that her son went out from his house but did not return.

Later, she added, they found Iqbal in a critical condition and he told her that accused Tasawar Ali, Farooq Ahmad, Jamil Ahmad, Shakil Ahmad and three others took him to some unknown place where they allegedly severely tortured him besides burning his body with hot iron rods. Later, the complainant said, Muhammad Iqbal died on the way to a hospital. The police have arrested and are raiding for the arrest of the remaining accused persons.