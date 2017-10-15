US interested in Winter Games bid

LOS ANGELES, California: The US Olympic Committee wants to bid for the Winter Olympics, but is still mulling whether it would be better to seek the 2026 or 2030 Games.

“I put a stake in the ground that we are interested in hosting the Winter Games,” USOC chairman Larry Probst told reporters on Friday as he discussed talks at the USOC Assembly in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Ideally, that’s probably 2030, so that there’s no confusion with preparations for 2028,” Probst added, referring to the Summer Games awarded to Los Angeles.

The United States last hosted the Winter Games in Salt Lake City in 2002. USOC board members discussed the pros and cons of possible 2026 or 2030 Winter Olympic bids on Friday, Probst said, adding that officials still need more information from the International Olympic Committee on the bidding process.