Saif guides Cams Clifton Intermediate to victory

KARACHI: Talented all-rounder Saif Qamar inspired Cams Clifton Intermediate to a 64-run victory against Cams Clifton BS in the Inter Cams T20 League here on Saturday.

After electing to bat first, Cams Clifton Intermediate posted 217-6 in 20 overs, thanks to a rapid-fire 99 off 42 balls by Saif Qamar. Kamran took 3-44.

In reply, Cams Clifton BS managed only 158-8 in 20 overs. Saif bowled well, too, and took 3-26.