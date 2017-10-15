Sun October 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

October 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Saif guides Cams Clifton Intermediate to victory

Saif guides Cams Clifton Intermediate to victory

KARACHI: Talented all-rounder Saif Qamar inspired Cams Clifton Intermediate to a 64-run victory against Cams Clifton BS in the Inter Cams T20 League here on Saturday.

After electing to bat first, Cams Clifton Intermediate posted 217-6 in 20 overs, thanks to a rapid-fire 99 off 42 balls by Saif Qamar. Kamran took 3-44.

In reply, Cams Clifton BS managed only 158-8 in 20 overs. Saif bowled well, too, and took 3-26.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement