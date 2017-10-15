Saif guides Cams Clifton Intermediate to victory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Talented all-rounder Saif Qamar inspired Cams Clifton Intermediate to a 64-run victory against Cams Clifton BS in the Inter Cams T20 League here on Saturday.
After electing to bat first, Cams Clifton Intermediate posted 217-6 in 20 overs, thanks to a rapid-fire 99 off 42 balls by Saif Qamar. Kamran took 3-44.
In reply, Cams Clifton BS managed only 158-8 in 20 overs. Saif bowled well, too, and took 3-26.
