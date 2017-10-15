FICA calls changes ‘missed opportunity’

LONDON: The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) move to introduce Test and ODI leagues will not be enough to reform cricket’s crowded global calendar, according to the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA).

Tony Irish, FICA’s executive chairman, called the proposed developments a “missed opportunity”, saying they did not address in particular the rapid rise of T20 leagues around the world.

While Irish was broadly supportive of the concept of an ODI league, which will act as a qualification pathway for the World Cup, he was more sceptical about the Test championship structure and the ICC’s decision to experiment with four-day Tests.

He said that the governing body could have done more to create a coherent structure for the game “by adopting clear internationally recognised scheduling windows”.

FICA also criticised the lack of player involvement in the “final development of the competition structures” put forward by the ICC this week.

“Whilst some of what ICC has now agreed is positive, notably in regard to the ODI league, we feel that the game has missed a significant opportunity to provide real clarity and consistency to the overall global structure,” Irish said.

“One of international cricket’s biggest challenges is the increasing prioritisation by players of T20 leagues ahead of international cricket,” he said.

Irish added that the likely fall in bilateral ODIs due to the introduction of a 13-team league format, with series set to be contested over three matches, was a positive development in helping to reduce the number of meaningless international fixtures.