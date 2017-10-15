Respite for Gaza?

The reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas after a political tussle that has lasted more than a decade gives some hope to the two million residents of Gaza who have been the victims of regional politics. Hamas’ surprise victory in the 2006 elections was never accepted by Fatah which, along with Israel and Egypt, imposed a blockade on Gaza that impoverished its people. Fatah had even worked with Israel to reduce electricity supply to Gaza. It is because the people of Gaza have been immiserated and Hamas completely isolated that this agreement is expected to last where previous ones, including the formation of a unity government in 2014, have faltered. Hamas’ main international ally, Qatar, has been facing down its own blockade from rival Arab countries and it is likely the loss of that support which convinced Hamas to come to the negotiating table. The reconciliation deal was brokered by Egypt with Saudi Arabia also believed to be part of the talks, and essentially hands over administrative control of Gaza to Fatah. Most importantly, the Rafah crossing – the only land route from Gaza to Egypt – will be handed over to Fatah on November 1.

Given that the reconciliation has been forced on Hamas down the barrel of a gun, the responsibility now lies with Fatah to provide relief to the people of Gaza. It has to convince both Egypt and Israel to end their inhuman blockades and for the supply of electricity to be restored. The salaries of all the government employees hired by Hamas should continue to be paid. Fatah will also have to show that this agreement is not a surrender to Israel. Three criminal wars have been waged by Israel on Gaza since Hamas took power and the reaction from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the reconciliation shows that he is not inclined to come to the negotiating table yet. He still insists on Hamas being disarmed, something which is not going to happen so long as Israel’s aggression continues unabated. This agreement is the start of a long process to heal the divisions caused by Fatah’s refusal to accept the 2006 election results. The party needs to recognise that it is no longer the sole spokesperson for the desires of the Palestinian people. It does not have a mandate to compromise, as it has in West Bank – a territory where Israeli settlers have expanded to half a million. New elections, both within the Palestinian Authority to replace the aging Mahmoud Abbas and in the West Bank and Gaza, will now be needed so that the Palestinian people can finally have the right to choose their own representatives. Reconciliation was urgently needed but it is only one step in the long struggle for self-determination.