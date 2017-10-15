Economy diaries

The State Bank of Pakistan has issued its annual report on the country’s economic situation. According to the report although economic development has reached the highest point over a period of 10 years, deficit, inflation and imports have also increased significantly. On the other hand, investment and domestic production have decreased. Foreign remittances have also started going down. To meet the high domestic demand, the country is spending more on imports.

The report has highlighted both the negative and positive aspects of the economy. However there are a few things that need the immediate attention of the concerned authorities. The trade deficit is not a good sign for the economy. This hints at economic depression and should not be considered healthy. Our policymakers need to come up with even better strategies to strengthen our economy.

Javaid Bashir ( Lahore )