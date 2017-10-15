Unaffordable education

With the start of new session in schools, private schools have raised the tuition fee an exponentially high level. This has made it difficult for the parents to pay the fee. A few days back, a huge crowd was protesting against the increased fee outside a private school in Lahore, but the school administration didn’t pay any heed to it instead asked the parents to shift their children to another school if they could not pay the fee.

While taking the advantage of their monopoly, private schools have taken the parents as ATMs and are extracting as much money as possible from the parents. A man belonging to the middle class cannot afford to send his children to a private school for high quality education now. The education department has maintained silence over this issue and is not taking any action to stop this illegal increase in the fee.

Hadiqa Mahboob ( Lahore )