Help on wheels

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) will now provide motorcycle ambulances to the people. The efforts of the Punjab government in this regard are commendable. This decision was taken after keeping in view the problems faced by ambulances when called at congested areas.

With the use of a motorcycle, patients can be taken to hospital on time. It is hoped that the Balochistan government will follow suit.

Waqar ( Turbat )