tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VIP culture in Pakistan is growing at a fast pace. A few influential people of our country enjoy uncommon benefits and conventions and they are escorted by police, shooters and bodyguards. The trouble which is faced by the common man by this protocol is road block and heavy traffic jam (bumper to bumper).
If the so-called VIP is travelling by road, the police block the road till that person reaches safely to the destination. Even ambulances are not allowed to pass. The concerned authorities must discourage this VIP culture that has created trouble for a large number of people.
Naqsh-e-Zehra ( Karachi )
VIP culture in Pakistan is growing at a fast pace. A few influential people of our country enjoy uncommon benefits and conventions and they are escorted by police, shooters and bodyguards. The trouble which is faced by the common man by this protocol is road block and heavy traffic jam (bumper to bumper).
If the so-called VIP is travelling by road, the police block the road till that person reaches safely to the destination. Even ambulances are not allowed to pass. The concerned authorities must discourage this VIP culture that has created trouble for a large number of people.
Naqsh-e-Zehra ( Karachi )
Comments