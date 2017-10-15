VIP culture

VIP culture in Pakistan is growing at a fast pace. A few influential people of our country enjoy uncommon benefits and conventions and they are escorted by police, shooters and bodyguards. The trouble which is faced by the common man by this protocol is road block and heavy traffic jam (bumper to bumper).

If the so-called VIP is travelling by road, the police block the road till that person reaches safely to the destination. Even ambulances are not allowed to pass. The concerned authorities must discourage this VIP culture that has created trouble for a large number of people.

Naqsh-e-Zehra ( Karachi )