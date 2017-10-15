Not a pacifier

It is quite alarming to see children’s eyes glued to the screens of smartphones and tablets. Instead of playing with toys or taking part in any other sport, children prefer playing games on the phone. Gone are the days when streets would echo with the laughter of young children playing street cricket, hide and seek, and other such sports. Gone are the days when children would ride bicycle and enjoy their time. These physical activities contributed a lot to mental development of children. But now, a lot of their time is consumed in useless activities. No child is seen without a tablet or a smartphone. Be it a family gathering, a picnic or a school event, children will be found playing on their phones. Parents also use smartphones to entertain children. They let them play for hours to keep them quiet. If they are bored, they are given the phone to play.

For parents, it is easy to use such gadgets as a pacifier. However they should be extra careful about the impact of smartphones on mental and physical heath of a child. Weak eyesight is often the common result of smartphone addiction. At young age, it is essential for children to develop good communication skills. This will happen when they go out and play with other children.

Ifrah Shahbaz ( Islamabad )