Fighting hate

This refers to the speech of PML-N leader Captain Muhammad Safdar given on the floor of parliament. He asked for restricting the inclusion of non Muslims in the army and other institutions. His hateful statement should not be condoned by any Pakistani. May we ask Safdar about his services for this country? Except that because of the privilege of his rank, he managed to marry the then prime minister’s daughter and since then he has only been enjoying the perks and privileges. I dare him to challenge the patriotism of Gen Iftikhar Janjua, Wing Commander MiddleCoat, Sqn/Ldr Muniruddin Ahmed, Lt Daniel, Sep Laal Chand and scores of other who sacrificed their tomorrows for these so-called Pakistanis who are enjoying themselves at their cost.

Can any Pakistani deny the services of Dr Abdus Salam, Justice Cornelius, Gen Akhtar Malik, Gen Naseer Chaudhry, Gen Supari Wala, Group Capt Cecil Chaudry, Maj Langlands, Mr Catchpole and numerous others who dedicated their lives to Pakistan? Shouldn’t those parliamentarians who remained silent and let the PML-N leader spew hatred against a minority group be ashamed of themselves? I, on behalf of the likes of Safdar, would apologise and convey our gratitude to all Pakistani minorities who are contributing to this country and are as good a Pakistani and may be even better than the so-called Muslims.

Lt Col (r) Javaid Iqbal ( Karachi )