Sun October 15, 2017
Islamabad

October 15, 2017

Children educated about hand washing importance

A hand washing activity was carried out by the Shifa Foundation for the children of BASERA Trust in Islamabad on Saturday.

The activity was meant to promote hand washing and raise awareness of its important role in children’s health.

“Washing hands before eating and after defecation drastically reduces the spread of diarrheal disease and has far reaching effects on the health and welfare of children and communities”, Mubashir Fida, director (operations) at the Shifa Foundation, commented.

Under the activity, Shifa team demonstrated the basic seven steps of hand hygiene in front of more than 40 children who then practiced each step individually.

“I feel this power in which I just have to simply wet, lather and rinse - with soap and water and I will not have to get sick”, Hassam, a nine-year-old participant, commented.

