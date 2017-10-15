Better facilities for UC-2 demanded

Islamabad

The residents of the Union Council (UC-2) Nurpur Shahan have demanded of the concerned authorities to take measures to provide them with basic amenities of life.

"There is no dispensary in the union council and the people have to go to other areas for medical treatment," they said.

Dilating upon the poor sanitation facilities the residents including Mehmood Ali, Sheikh Amjad and Shahid Khan said despite repeated announcements the concerned department has failed to lay down sewerage pipelines in most of the areas of this union council. They pointed out that there are important buildings in the union council such as the President House, Prime Minister Colony and MNA Hostel where every facility is provided to the inmates. The people living in small houses also have right to enjoy basic facilities of life, adding "Even the government workers who have been entrusted with the risk to clean the area avoid visiting poor localities of the union council."