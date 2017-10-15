‘Climate change-induced disasters caused massive losses’

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan said Pakistan had suffered 133 climate change-induced disasters from 1996 to 2015, which caused massive economic losses.

Talking to reporters here in connection with the International Day for Disaster Reduction, he said that protecting lives and livelihoods of the people, particularly in the country’s disaster-prone areas such as mountainous and coastal, through public awareness programmes and integrating disaster-resilience in public infrastructure development policies must for achieving sustainable economic development and poverty elimination.

He said the day offered a great opportunity to sensitise public about viable techniques today and everyday to reduce their vulnerabilities to climate change-induced disasters, particularly, land and river erosions, forest fires, riverine and glacial lake outburst floods in the country.

“Role of the government, nongovernmental organizations and media is key to highlight importance of disaster risk reduction education in the disaster-prone Pakistan, which is ranked among the top ten most vulnerable countries to climate change-caused disasters, which have shown increase in frequency and intensity since 2010,” he said.

Mushahidullah Khan said the country had been ranked the 7th most affected country in the world because of climate change-related disasters, which had become more frequent intense and warned that the country’s ranking about vulnerability to disasters could worsen if all relevant federal and provincial government organizations failed to implement disaster risk reduction programmes, particularly in agriculture, energy, water, health, education, transport, infrastructure and energy sectors.

He said the climate change-related disasters, particularly riverine and flash floods cause around four billion dollars of losses annually in economic damages, most of them related to agriculture, water, irrigation, health, education, energy and public infrastructure sectors,” he said.

The minister said addressing these climate change-induced challenges and boosting countries resilience through local and national adaptation plans require an annual investment of around 40 billion dollars in renewable energy, transport, waste management and forestry sectors for mitigating 20 percent of its national carbon emissions by 2030 and seven 14 billion dollars annually for adapting to shifting climatic patterns.

He said ranked extremely vulnerable country to extreme climate events, Pakistan was in a state of forced adaptation to strengthen its resilience through these hefty investments projects that help protect the country from exacerbating fall outs of climate change on people, their lives and livelihoods, country’s economic sectors, mainly agriculture, water, energy and transport.