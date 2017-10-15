Sun October 15, 2017
Islamabad

October 15, 2017

250 teachers promoted to BPS-17

The Capital Administration and Development Division has promoted 250 trained graduate teachers (BPS-16) as secondary school teachers (BPS-17).

Among these teachers working in the Islamabad Capital Territory's schools and colleges are both men and women. Their promotions have taken effect immediately.  The development comes in light of the orders of the Supreme Court and Federal Service Tribunal.

All the promoted teachers will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973.  The CADD oversees the ICT’s government educational institutions totalling over 400 through the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

