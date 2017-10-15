RDA orders owner of illegal housing scheme to stop work

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) directed the management of under construction Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-3, Rawalpindi to stop illegal advertisements and construction forthwith.

According to spokesman, Hafiz Mohammad Irfan, media coordinator, Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA declared illegal/unauthorised advertisement by Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-3, near Chakri Interchange, Islamabad. “RDA has issued notice to the owner of farm houses and directed him to stop illegal advertisement. The notice warned the owner that if the construction work and advertisement were not stopped immediately, RDA would seal the site office of the project.

RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal/ unauthorised housing scheme and buildings project which status illegal declared by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / Director General (DG) RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal has directed the Enforcement Wing to take strict action against illegal/-unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities.