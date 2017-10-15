PIMS remains paralysed for 13th day running

Islamabad

The ongoing strike at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) continued for the 13th consecutive day here on Saturday.

With the ball in the government’s court, no genuine efforts are visible thus far, either to appease the protesters, who are demanding separation of PIMS from the medical university, or the patients, whose predicament cannot be expressed in words any more. For the last four years now, the doctors, paramedics, and non-medical staff of PIMS has been struggle in favour of a one-point agenda i.e., restoration of the hospital’s erstwhile status of a welfare organization.

Gathered in front of the hospital’s administration block, the protesters demanded the resignation of the Vice Chancellor of SZABMU Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, alleging he is the biggest stumbling block in way of the fulfillment of their demand. The OPD of the hospital will remain closed every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. up until October 18 -- the protesters’ deadline for the government to separate the two entities through a presidential ordinance. “Should our demand remain unheeded till October 18, the responsibility for the results will lie squarely on the government,” chairman of the All Employees Movement for Restoration of PIMS Dr. Sharif Khattak stated.