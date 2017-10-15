Sun October 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

October 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PIMS remains paralysed for 13th day running

PIMS remains paralysed for 13th day running

Islamabad

The ongoing strike at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) continued for the 13th consecutive day here on Saturday.

With the ball in the government’s court, no genuine efforts are visible thus far, either to appease the protesters, who are demanding separation of PIMS from the medical university, or the patients, whose predicament cannot be expressed in words any more.  For the last four years now, the doctors, paramedics, and non-medical staff of PIMS has been struggle in favour of a one-point agenda i.e., restoration of the hospital’s erstwhile status of a welfare organization.

Gathered in front of the hospital’s administration block, the protesters demanded the resignation of the Vice Chancellor of SZABMU Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, alleging he is the biggest stumbling block in way of the fulfillment of their demand.  The OPD of the hospital will remain closed every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. up until October 18 -- the protesters’ deadline for the government to separate the two entities through a presidential ordinance. “Should our demand remain unheeded till October 18, the responsibility for the results will lie squarely on the government,” chairman of the All Employees Movement for Restoration of PIMS Dr. Sharif Khattak stated.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement